News Feed

Toke Makinwa Looks Radiant In Beautiful New Pictures
Media personality, Toke Makinwa is still enjoying her vacation in Dubai, she steps out in style looking absolutely different in beautiful pictures.
The 34 year old influencer, has been snapping eye-popping pictures in the United Arab Emirates.
 
She caption; “You thought you took the best part of me but God saved the best for last. You never lose what is meant for you, anything you lost on the journey to becoming you was not yours to begin with. Keep becoming more, keep shedding the excess weight, keep rising to the top and don’t forget to dance. Even you can’t the music just keeping moving.
#onbecomingmore#emiratesnaijafamtrip2018 #flybetterwithemirates #dubai2018″
See more images:

You may also like

Missing DELSU Female Student Found Dead, Tongue & Breasts Missing

Viral photo of two Nigerian women publicly kissing at a wedding causes online outrage

‘I Cannot Satisfy My Wife Sexually, I Don’t Want To Die Of High B.P’ – Man Begs Court For Divorce

Juliet Ibrahim and rapper, Vector spark dating rumours

Worst Miss Ever? See The Moment Chelsea Striker Morata Missed An Open Net

Paul Okoye slammed for shading brother, Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo

5-yr-old boy receives a Benz for doing 4,105 push-ups in 120 Minutes

Lola Omotayo-Okoye shares dazzling photos of herself & her kids

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu reveals why she didn’t bleach her skin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *