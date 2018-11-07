7 Things Students Can Do During The ASUU Strike

Just at the time, we thought the era of students having to stay some extra years in school due to unnecessary strikes championed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was over, they strike again.

This is really a sad tale as this could cause major disruptions in the school calendar. But we are here to give you things students can do during the ASUU strike.

Unfortunately, it is easy for affected students to get into a lazy mode, where they sit around doing nothing or just whiling away valuable time that can never be gotten back.

Some students will eventually spend time on frivolities that have no positive impact on their lives all through the period of the strike.

But on the bright side of things, since you are here and you may be wondering how you could possibly make this “indefinite” time worth your while, we ask you to take the time to read through these things students can do during the ASUU strike that will help you benefit from your stay away from school.

Start a Business

As an undergraduate who is willing to become self-reliant, there is no better time to start a small business than now. The strike period is the perfect period to go out there, launch out that business idea you’ve been nursing. There is no age too young for becoming an entrepreneur and it’s easier to stert a business now than ever before due to the presence of technology that eases alot of things.

Use this period at home to start a small business. You could either sell products or render a service. The good thing is that you do not necessarily need a large capital to get yourself started. You can also use social media as a tool to leverage your business.

Most importantly, carry out a market research and survey in the type of business you are going into before you actually start. You could start a home cleaning service or food delivery service…there are so many options.

Managing a business gives you a lot of opportunities to gain a lot of experience such as people skills, teamwork, etc which will be beneficial when you eventually conclude your studies.

Learn a new skill

You finally have the time to learn a new skill. It could be photography, jewelry making, learning to play an instrument, baking, writing and producing music or playing a sport.

Take the time to learn it and get really good at it. Not only does it give you an edge and provide opportunities for a side hustle, it will help build your self-confidence and give you value for time invested.

In our world today, certifications would help you in diverse ways, but, having a skill that meets the demands of the world economy and the demands of people on daily basis would rather take you farther in your career.

The world is ruled by people who have armed themselves with skills that are useful in our world today. There are several skills that one could actually learn, depending on your interest.

After learning the skill of your choice, don’t hesitate to put it into practice even when school resumes again. This will further enhance the skill thereby making you perfect in it.

Enrol for a Professional Certification Course

The university might be closed but there are other avenues for learning. You can enrol in short courses online or for professional classes that will grant you certain qualifications that may become relevant in future.

Even if you do not have the money to pay for these courses, you can go for free ones on portals like Coursera or Edx.

You don’t necessarily have to get a certificate; the idea is to acquire new knowledge that will be relevant to your career goals or aspirations. Like the old saying goes “No knowledge is a waste.”

Get a job

While you are at home, you might as well make a little money. Get a job as an intern or assistant in an office or company preferably close to you so you don’t spend too much on transport fares.

You can even get a job as a paid apprentice at a salon or creative studio. Even more, you may decide to go for something freelance like writing or blogging.

In the course of finding a place to work, the basic thing to do is to find any industry or company that is related to your course of study in school, get enrolled and learn the ropes in that field.

By so doing, you’d gain more experience that will give you an edge in your profession.

The beauty of the internet is that you can get connected to so many job opportunities without necessarily breaking a sweat.

The money made may not be the kind that will set you up for life, but it may be enough to take care of some needs. Moreover, working would be fun and educational.

You learn the value of time and money and attain the essence of work ethic and work culture. Which no one would teach you within the four walls of a school.

Volunteer

Volunteering is a great way to give back to society or just do some good with your time. You can volunteer at NGOs or religious organizations, where the aim is to help others and better the society.

You could also get involved in a number of empowerment programs tailored for young people where certain skill sets you possess may be needed and you can acquire new ones also.

There is a measure of accomplishment and sense of fulfilment that comes with serving humanity. It also exposes you to great opportunities like training, travel e.t.c.

Travel

There is never a bad time to travel. As a student, you may not have a lot of resources available for long leisurely trips, but you can visit another state within the country or just other cities within your state.

Travelling can be fun and educational at the same time for students.

It is also a great way for students to learn more about the world around you and open yourself to alternative cultures tradition and lifestyles.

You could travel to other African cities or continents if you can afford it or you have a sponsor as well. The important thing though, is that you keep your ear on the ground while on your travels, so you are well informed when the strike is called off.

Attend Seminars and Personal Development Events

The period at home offers a great opportunity to improve your social skills. Attend conferences and seminars as well as events.

It does not have to be professional or vocational seminars or events. It could be events that offer opportunities to explore your hobbies or just enjoy yourself.

Also, this offers opportunities for networking and exposes you to new connections. It could be book readings, slam poetry competitions, meetups, concerts e.t.c

Bonus Tip

The best way to earn even as school is on strike is to become a Student Ambassador with Kwaba. This is a new property listing website that caters to the accommodation needs of students.

This opportunity is open to everyone who can refer other students to pick an accommodation through you.

All you have to do is make out to engage with students who are looking for off-campus accommodation especially the new students in school.

You get to earn commissions on every successful referral and can even have your next rent paid by Kwaba.

Conclusion

The truth is that being on an “indefinite” strike sucks; however, being positive about how you spin it, could make the time really worth your while.

You think of other ways students can engage themselves pending when ASUU calls off the strike.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria