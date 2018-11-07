7 UNIMAID Students Killed, 11 Others Injured In Fatal Car Accident (Photos)

Scene of the tragic accident (Photo:NationalHelm)

A fatal road accident has killed atleast seven University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) students, leaving eleven others injured.

It was gathered that the students who left Borno state on Tuesday (yesterday) had an accident on their way to Gombe.

The accident reportedly occurred around Damaturu, Yobe state where at least seven students died and eleven injured.

The corpses of the dead victims were evacuated to the mortuary by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the wounded, rushed to the hospital for treatment.

