9-month-old baby dies after alleged rape by caretaker’s husband

A 9-month-old baby has died after she was allegedly raped by a male suspect in Bandar Baru Bangi, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday 9th Novermber, 2018.

The baby was reportedly in a very critical condition before she died from injuries.

Kajang police Chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussuf said the victim died at 10:30am after being admitted for two days at Serdang hospital, kuala Lumpur.

In his words:

“Based on the statement of the victim’s mother, when she was sent to the caretaker’s home in the morning, the victim was in good health. However, the victim was said to have suffered from shortness of breath in the afternoon and was rushed to the Bandar Baru Bangi Clinic, before being referred to the Serdang hospital. Further examinations on the victim’s hymen, and a subsequent examination found that the victim’s anus was torn”

 

He also added that the police had subsequently arrested the caretaker and her husband, who worked as a barber. “We arrested the 28-year-old caretaker and her husband, aged 36” Ahmad said. The suspect was remanded for five days and the case is being investigated under section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

