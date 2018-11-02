‘A woman having large breasts makes men stupid’ – Founder of The Boob Movement, Abby Chioma says

A certain South African based-Nigerian model,Abby Chioma Zeus who happens to be the Founder of The Boob Movement has made a controversial post on her IG and it’s trending.

Sharing some sultry photos of herself

being topless and covering her nipples with her hands and wrote:

“Some people think having large breasts makes a woman stupid. Actually, it’s quite the opposite: a woman having large breasts makes men stupid.BUSTY LADIES, LOVE THEM AS BIG AS THEY ARE .’

If you’re asking if my breasts are natural, yes, this is how I’ve looked since I was 13 years old. And I’m okay with it. 🖤”