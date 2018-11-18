Abducted Zamfara twin sisters regain freedom

Identical twin sisters, identified as Hassana and Hussaina, abudcted in Dauran town , Zamfara State, have regained their freedom. The sisters had visited their sister, Summaya, in preparation for their wedding ceremony.

In a viral video clip, one of the twin sisters, Hussaina, was seen complaining about maltreatment from the kidnappers and appealing for help.

In her words:

“They beat us every morning. Please rescue us. Even yesterday, they slaughtered some people in our presence”.

Ibrahim Abubakar, a close family source, revealed that the sum of N15 million was paid to release of the 16-year-old twins. Muhammed Shehu, spokesman, Zamfara police command, said details of what transpired and led to their release would soon be made known to the public.