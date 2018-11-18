News Feed, Trending

Abducted Zamfara twin sisters regain freedom

Identical twin sisters, identified as Hassana and Hussaina, abudcted in Dauran town , Zamfara State, have regained their freedom. The sisters had visited their sister, Summaya, in preparation for their wedding ceremony.

 

In a viral video clip, one of the twin sisters, Hussaina, was seen complaining about maltreatment from the kidnappers and appealing for help.

 

In her words:

 

“They beat us every morning. Please rescue us. Even yesterday, they slaughtered some people in our presence”.

 

Ibrahim Abubakar, a close family source, revealed that the sum of N15 million was paid to release of the 16-year-old twins. Muhammed Shehu, spokesman, Zamfara police command, said details of what transpired and led to their release would soon be made known to the public.

You may also like

Saraki denies viral audio clip, says it was doctored

Horror: Severe Fire Outbreak Totally Destroys 77 Shops In Kano Market

Super Eagles Stars Arrive Delta State After Qualifying For Africa Cup Of Nations (Photos)

Confusion Hits Abraka Town In Delta After 2-Year-Old Baby Is Found Dead Near Transformer

Pandemonium As Masked Policemen Storm The Streets To Protest In Imo

‘I Prayed For God To Take My Life’ – Broadcaster, Emma Ugolee Shares Touching Story About His Illness

Beautiful Zamfara Twin Sisters Finally Regain Freedom After 26 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

How Bribe-Seeking Policemen Disappeared After Causing Ghastly Accident While Chasing Truck Driver In Enugu

Horror: Four INEC Workers, NYSC Member, Three-Year-Old Baby Perish In Kogi Road Accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *