Actor Aremu Afolayan Apologizes To Buhari, Ambode, Airport Officials For Insulting Them, Says It Is For ‘The Betterment Of The Country’

Recall that Aremu Afolayan, lamented that he had been extorted by airport officials.He had specifically accused the airport officials of demanding money from him before his “family members” could see him, just as he berated President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and Ethiopian Airlines for the frustrating travel procedure.

Hours ago, the actor took to social media to apologise to the authorities involved after everything was resolved by top authorities both home and abroad.

Read his statement

‘I want to say a big thank you to most Nigerians for understanding that there was a need to have “ranted” the way I did. It’s actually for the betterment of the country. I met some wonderful and intelligent immigration officers today, THE MEN WITH INTEGRITY,May God bless you for standing for the truth and thanks For Educating me on some things I dnt even no since my existence as a Nigerian (Mr agbo). And I also spoke with the overall Oga of the IMMIGRATION thank you very much sir. To all the sweet beautiful and intelligent lady officers of the immigration of Nigeria also. My GRATITUDE goes to the VICE PRESIDENT of Nigeria 🇳🇬 HIS EXCELLENCY MR OSHIBAJO for putting a call through, by MRS JUMOKE….. your efforts is highly appreciated SIR AND FOR MRS JUMOKE God bless your entire family ma.

This is for the entire security officers of the NIGERIAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, for having me in their office today and speaking to me like a true NIGERIAN, God bless the head of your office and God bless you Mr hammed sir. And I wanna say a big thank you to the FRENCH CONSULATE FOR THEIR SUPPORT TOO

AND TO THE ETHIOPIAN AIRLINE, THANKS FOR COMING IN AT THE SAME TIME TO MAKE EVERYTHING SEEMS COOL AND CLEAR. WANNA SAY SORRY FOR MY COMMENTS ON YOUR AIRLINE AND THE GREAT ETHIOPIA 🇪🇹 COUNTRY.

A BIG SORRY THE CHIEF OF ARMED FORCES OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI AND HIS ENTIRE FAMILY

AND ANOTHER BIG I AM SORRY TO THE GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE HIS EXCELLENCY MR AKINWUNMI AMBODE AND HIS ENTIRE FAMILY.

I AM SORRY TO MY FANS BOTH HOME AND ABROAD

TO MY MOTHER AND MY CHILD

AND TO ALL MY FRNDS, FOR ALL THE HASH WORDS I USE WHILE LETTING MY INTENTIONS KNOWN.

THANK YOU TO AMERICA,UNITED KINGDOM,UNITED ARAB EMIRATES,EUROPE and OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRY FOR BEEING IN SUPPORT OF THE NIGERIAN ABROAD UNITED WE ALL STAND AS A WORLD 🌎 ONE LOVE NIGERIA “

Watch his video