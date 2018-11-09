Actor Gbenro Ajibade reacts after being called gay, deletes LGTB symbol from his post

Actor, Gbenro Ajibade has finally reacted to gay accusations after sharing photos from his vacation in France where he posted series of photos of himself, showing off his nipple piercing and captioning one of the photos with an LGBT Rainbow Logo, which is a sign used by the gay and lesbian community.

After coming across the accusations online, the actor quickly removed the LGTB symbol “🌈” from his post .

He further explained;

“Shoutout to @[email protected] @[email protected] for the knowledge.So I would naturally not say but i feel at the end of the day we as human beings learn on a daily basis and with the platform I have,would be nice to impact same knowledge to my lovely followers that don’t know so they won’t make same mistake. DONT GET IT TWISTED M NOT TRYING TO PROVE A POINT TO NOBODY COS I DONT GIVE A F**K!!!For those who don’t know (even tho in my context I was obviously referring to the actual weather)this is for you: � emoji is ALSO a symbol for the ‘LBGT’ movement (lesbian,gay,bisexual,transgender)Fortunately or unfortunately for y’all I AM NONE OF THE ABOVE!!!!…check my records�Am only explaining for those that didn’t know till today like me.So please stop having my dm’s adulterated(you know yourselves!�And bout my piercings…hey there are just 4years old and am only on the 7th one��”