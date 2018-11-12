Actor Jim Iyke Goes Bald For A Movie Role

The Nollywood popular Actor Jim Iyke has gone completely bald for a new movie role. The famous actor took up the role of Col. Mayowa, a bald headed ex-military veteran for a new movie.

‘Well we bleed for the art. ’ he said as he shared videos, that showed the moment his hair was shaved, to reveal a bald look.

James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, is a Nigerian actor in Nigeria’s movie industry and one of the stars of the movie Last Flight to Abuja alongside Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Hakeem Kae-Kazim. Jim Iyke is also an entrepreneur and Nigerian media personality.