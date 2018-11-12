Actor Jim Iyke Goes Bald For A Movie Role

The Nollywood popular Actor Jim Iyke has gone completely bald for a new movie role. The famous actor took up the role of Col. Mayowa, a bald headed ex-military veteran for a new movie.
‘Well we bleed for the art. ’ he said as he shared videos, that showed the moment his hair was shaved, to reveal a bald look.
View this post on Instagram
MEET COL. MAYOWA. The bald headed ex military veteran for "COLD FEET" MOVIE. Directed by that sadist @sneezemankind ( He did this to me). With my gifted bro @a_yinna And our Ghanaian adopted jollof rice @joselyn_dumas Well we bleed for the art. 😂 #HARVPAPA #GLADYSBOI #STYLEPIPER #COLDFEETCHRONILES
James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, is a Nigerian actor in Nigeria’s movie industry and one of the stars of the movie Last Flight to Abuja alongside Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Hakeem Kae-Kazim. Jim Iyke is also an entrepreneur and Nigerian media personality.