Actress Chika Ike teases her fans with topless photo to celebrate her 33rd birthday

Chika Ike, one of Nigeria’s most popular movie stars, has turned a year older and has celebrated the achievement.

The actress who was born on 8 November 1985, turned 33 years old today. To celebrate, she released a topless photo of herself on her Instagram page to share with her many fans.

She covered her decency with her long hair.

The actress accompanied the photo with a caption thanking God for her life and wishing herself a happy birthday.

She wrote: “CHIKADIBIA…God constantly shows his greatness in my life . God is the greatest .

“Words alone can’t describe how grateful and thankful I am for all that he has done for me …. Happy Birthday to me”

Fans have since taken to her comment section to wish her well on her big day.




