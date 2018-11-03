News Feed

Actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande Unveiled As MTN Nigeria Ambassador

A formal partnership has been launched between MTN and top Nigerian actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, who now becomes the face of MTN XtraValue and stars in the latest TV commercials.

Speaking at the launch, Dakore said: “I think the XtraValue package was made just for me, as it helps me manage my busy schedule whenever I travel. I really love the roaming feature as it means I can use the same line in different countries at an affordable cost.“

MTN’s XtraValue bundle plan offers the best of both worlds for data and voice calls on a single proposition. It is available in two categories – XtraTalk (which offers customers more airtime for Voice calls than Data volume) and XtraData (which offers customers more Data volume and airtime for voice calls).

Speaking at the event, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rahul De said the tariff plan was revamped “to give customers optimal experience and value for money. XtraValue did quite well when it was first launched in May 2016 and we saw the need to optimize the experience and improve the value offered to customers. We did this by introducing new functionalities such as roaming to ensure greater customer experience on the plan. This relaunch is in furthereance of MTN’s commitment to delivering tailor-made offerings that meet our subscribers’ needs.”

Tags

You may also like

Wife kills husband, three kids, commits suicide in Benue state (Photos)

First photos from OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi’s wedding to Falz’s manager, Femi Ajayi

“Linda Ikeji never entered a hospital” – Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Laura Ikeji’s claim of telling lies

Togolese cook accused of killing Chief Ope Bamidose makes shocking revelation

Lady in tears as yahoo boy renders her friend barren for life (Video)

13-year-old rape victim, Ochanya, buried amidst tears (Photos)

Lady vows to stand by cheating husband who stabbed her

Alaafin Of Oyo’s Queen Ajoke Celebrates 29th Birthday With Beautiful Photos

Toke Makinwa flaunts her curves in hot new bikini photos as she turns 34

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *