Actress Dikeh blames her recent outbursts on her alter ego

Actress, Tonto Dikeh who has been on the headlines lately for her recent outbursts and bashing she gave her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has something to say to her fans.

In a bid to explain her recent actions, she introduces her alter ego in the person of ‘Poko’ whom she said has been responsible for her actions lately and further said that she would soon be locking her up soon.

She wrote;

“MY ALTER EGO,
Her name is POKO.
REMEMBER HER??
some where inside TONTO she still lives..
She Protects me in her own way.
She is the one that does all the dirty work.
I CAGE HER,BUT.
SHE IS THE DEFINITION OF IMPERFECTION,FEARLESS,BOLD ABD CRAZY..
I LET HER OUT 2DAYS AGO
SHE HAS BEEN FUN,SHE DID THE DID.
I WILL KEEP HER OUT FOR ONE MORE DAY,
THEN SHE WILL BE BACK IN HER CAGE…
I LOVE YOU POKO..
#GEMINI #POKOLEE #STILLAKING”

