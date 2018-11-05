Uncategorized

Actress Funke Akindele gives update on on 5-year-old Taju who became a viral sensation months ago

Actress Funke Akindele has shared an impressive photo and given update on 5-year-old Taju who became a viral sensation months ago after a video of him trying to speak correct English, went viral.

According to her, Taju who is now called Opeyemi is doing well under a foundation with the help of the Oyo state government.

“A couple of months ago the video of TAJU a little boy from Ibadan, Oyo state went viral on instagram courtesy @aycomedian I reached out and told him that I would like to meet TAJU. @funmiawelewa brought him to me and I fell in love with his intelligence and vibrance. I thought about how TAJU would have better care alongside a secure future and the best thing to do was hand him over to his state government, so I reached out to Her excellency Mrs Florence Ajimobi the First Lady of Oyo state and founder , Access Basic Care Medical Foundation @accessbasiccare through my darling @abi_kd
I’m delighted to let you all know that this little boy is doing well under this foundation @accessbasiccare and I present to you the new Taju now called OPEYEMI. Thank you ma. May God bless you more @florenceajimobi
Thank you @funmiawelewa for reaching out to the boy firsthand. @aycomedian n for taking interest in him, starting up a fundraiser and putting in effort to make his life better God bless you.
PS: In whatever way you can touch a life, please do and do it selflessly. You never can tell whose light you can help shine.”




