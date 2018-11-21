Actress Ini Edo Looking Gorgeous And Stunning In A Black Gown (Photos)

She is beautiful, she is a star, she is elegant and classy, she grabs headlines with whatever she does… her name is simply Ini Edo.

Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself in a black gown, and she looks totally gorgeous.

The comment section of the 36-year old Akwa Ibom native has been filled with accolades from her millions of fans.

She seems to be fully back in the movie industry as she has been promoting some films she either produced or acted in.

She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since that time. In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa Uk Pageant. The United Nations appointed her as the United Nations Habitat Youth Envoy in 2011.

See more photos: