Actress Ini Edo Shares Sultry Photo To Celebrate Four Million Followers On Instagram

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has hit four million followers on Instagram and she is grateful. The 36-year-old actress took to the social media platform to celebrate her followers with a stunning picture.

She wrote;

4 million kisses to you all my Brownsugar lovers.I do not take you for granted.I love y’all dearly and there would be no me without ya..Welcome and enjoy the ride…��� #Heavenonmymind

Ini Edo is a Nigerian actress. She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since that time. In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa Uk Pageant. The United Nations appointed her as the United Nations Habitat Youth Envoy in 2011.