News Feed

Actress Makafui’s New Boyfriend Shows Off His Fleet Of Cars After Sugar Daddy Seized Hers
 

Fella Makafui and rapper, Medikal

Since the video of Fella Makafui’s alleged sugar daddy taking away her two cars popped up online, the actress has been mocked on social media.

In the video released, one can see some thugs seizing Fella Makafui’s newly acquired Ford Mustang and Range Rover.

One of the thugs was heard saying that they have come for the cars and that Fella should go to her new love interest, rapper Medikal to buy her new ones.

Fella’s new boyfriend, Medikal now has just the perfect reply to the guys, and he has done so by showing off his cars.

Medikal’s fleet of cars

While sharing this photo on his story, he wrote; “Don’t let social media fool you! All the hungry spiders are on the web ”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Five best friends who were bridesmaids in each other’s weddings are all now state senators (Photos)

World’s Oldest Nun Dies At 110 In Poland (Photo)

Court Sentences Two Men To Death In Ogun… Find Out Why

Emery Reveals Three Main Arsenal Objectives

June 12 As Democracy Day Bill Passes Second Reading At House Of Reps

Aubameyang To Lure Dembele To Arsenal

‘I Was Shaking Vigorously’ – Veteran Actress, Sobowale Reveals How She Almost Fainted On Set

You Can’t sway South-East With False Promises – PDP Tells Buhari

Wilder vs Fury: Joshua Issues Statement Of Intent To Face The Winner, To Become Undisputed Champion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *