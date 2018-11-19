Uncategorized

Actress, Moyo Lawal cries out over her age-long single status

Actress, Moyo Lawal has taken to her IG to complain about her singlehood as she wonders how she could find true love.

The actress took to her page to write;

“HELP ME ….is a relationship with no sex still possible in this age and time …that everyone is pregnant before marriage ??? …… … .. . P.s I have disciplined my self so much , that I am literally fighting battles to undiscipline myself 😭😭 ….. … In this generation , how will I ever find a husband without compromising 😭😭 …. …. ….. …. #Wheeew .”

Read her post below;




