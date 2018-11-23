Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates 3 million online followers with sweet video

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, recently reached three million followers on social networking site, Instagram. This is a very great achievement for the star seeing as only a few Nigerian celebrities can boast of having such a large number of followers.

Apart from being an accomplished actress, she is also a singer and philanthropist.

To celebrate, she took to her handle to post a cute video of herself with a caption that also appreciated her fans.

She wrote:

“3 Million followers on Instagram ! I don’t know where Next the journey Takes Us …” Oh be sure it will always be peaceful , joyous” … I love you… Thank You. “