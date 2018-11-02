News Feed

Actress Ruth Kadiri set to wed this November

Actress Ruth Kadiri is planning to secretly wed.

Ruth will be tying the knot with her lover sometime this month, November 2018. The two got engaged on Christmas day in 2017.

Earlier this year, the actress had given her fans a glimpse of her man when she posted a romantic birthday pics with him.

Though we couldn’t get to see his face, we had a view of his back.

See photo below;

Ruth Kadiri ventured into Nollywood in the movie Boy’s Cot, where she starred alongside renowned stars, such as Nonso Diobi, Uche Jombo, Jim Iyke and Mike Ezuruonye.

She has since then had over fifty movies to her credit, many of which she wrote herself.

