Actress Victoria Kolawole Slays In Eye-popping Photos

Victoria Kolawole

Popular Nollywood actress Victoria Kolawole paraded her hotness on social media before her over 256,000 fans.

The light-skinned lady who recently got engaged in Dubai hit the pool to cool off. She is one of the new faces making waves in the Yoruba sector of the movie industry.

The young beautiful lady is one of the hardworking Nigerian youths hustling in Lagos to make ends meet. She works as a movie producer, show host, compere and brand ambassador.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria