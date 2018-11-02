Uncategorized

Actress Yvonne Jedege & hubby welcome their first child, she writes a letter to Baby X (Photos)

Actress Yvonne Jegede Fawole and her hubby, Abounce are so elated as they both welcome their first child.

Yvonne who got married in February 2017, gave birth a few hours ago.

Writing a latter to the baby whose sex she hasn’t revealed, the actress wrote;

“Baby X, When i first laid my eyes on you, heard your cry and felt your heartbeat, i developed an unconditional love. I never knew i could witness an angel on earth, you are so beautiful X. From the moment you were handed to me, i felt something new awakened inside my heart. You have brought me so much joy I cannot explain. I promise to give you everything i have. Hold unto my hand and never let it go, i will cross any ocean before i let you down. I know someday you’ll grow into someone who will shine super bright for the world to see because you are a star, don’t let anybody tell you otherwise because there’s no dream in this world that you cannot achieve. Thank you for choosing me as a channel to come into this world, it is a privilege I will never take for granted. With love, Mamma ? #MyGreatestAchievementIsHere #ALetterToMyFirstChild #MyMostPreciousGift #TheNewTitleMummy #GratefulHeart #Testimony #Miracle #Nov1”




