Actress Yvonne Jegede reveals she suffered complications during pregnancy

Nigerians were happy for Nollywood actors, Yvonne Jegede Fawole and her husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, as they recently welcomed the addition of a child to their family.

The dark-skinned beauty gave birth to her baby boy on November 1, 2018, in London, and took to social media to share the good news. She also penned an emotional note to her new child as she revealed his birth is her greatest achievement.

Unknown to many, the new mother suffered some complications during her pregnancy. She took to her page to share a monthly breakdown of her experience.

Yvonne revealed that at five months the doctors told her that the child might not see past the second trimester due to fibroid.

Sharing her pregnancy journey, Yvonne made this revelation.

She wrote:

At 5 month’s when the doctor said my baby won’t see past 2nd trimester due to fibroid.

Well, God prevailed and Yvonne’s son was born hale and hearty at the right time.