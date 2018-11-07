Uncategorized

Actress Yvonne Jegede reveals she suffered complications during pregnancy

Nigerians were happy for Nollywood actors, Yvonne Jegede Fawole and her husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, as they recently welcomed the addition of a child to their family.

The dark-skinned beauty gave birth to her baby boy on November 1, 2018, in London, and took to social media to share the good news. She also penned an emotional note to her new child as she revealed his birth is her greatest achievement.

Unknown to many, the new mother suffered some complications during her pregnancy. She took to her page to share a monthly breakdown of her experience.

Yvonne revealed that at five months the doctors told her that the child might not see past the second trimester due to fibroid.

Sharing her pregnancy journey, Yvonne made this revelation.

She wrote:

At 5 month’s when the doctor said my baby won’t see past 2nd trimester due to fibroid.

Well, God prevailed and Yvonne’s son was born hale and hearty at the right time.

Tags

You may also like

American woman who accused Runtown of fraud slams his statement, shares video allegedly showing his elder brother with her cheque

Princess Shyngle shares tempting photo as she shows off her Camel Toe

Imo Big Boy, Cubana, gives creative pregnant ‘Abacha’ seller N100k, a job & an apartment

Prince Charles attempts to speak Pidgin english last night at the British High commission Abuja (Viral)

Nigerian rapper Olamide’s lookalike spotted driving Keke in Enugu (Photos)

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello pictured eating Eba at a local mamaput joint (Photos)

Don Jazzy shares photos of him with 48-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell

Hushpuppi trolls President Buhari for not expressly approving the N30,000 minimum wage being demanded by NLC

Nigerian designer who makes Agbada for Ebuka thanks him for changing his life as he buys wife a car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *