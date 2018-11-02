Actress Yvonne Jegede Welcomes First Baby, Writes A Letter To Her

Nigerian Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Jegede Fawole has gives birth to a baby girl. The proud new mother shared the news of her delivery through her Instagram page with her first letter to her baby and a photo

She wrote “Baby X,

“When i first laid my eyes on you, heard your cry and felt your heartbeat, i developed an unconditional love. I never knew i could witness an angel on earth, you are so beautiful X. From the moment you were handed to me, i felt something new awakened inside my heart. You have brought me so much joy I cannot explain. I promise to give you everything i have. Hold unto my hand and never let it go, i will cross any ocean before i let you down. I know someday you’ll grow into someone who will shine super bright for the world to see because you are a star, don’t let anybody tell you otherwise because there’s no dream in this world that you cannot achieve.

Thank you for choosing me as a channel to come into this world, it is a privilege I will never take for granted.

With love,

Mamma �”