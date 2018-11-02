News Feed

Actress Yvonne Jegede Welcomes First Baby, Writes A Letter To Her

Nigerian Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Jegede Fawole has gives birth to a baby girl. The proud  new mother shared the news of her delivery through her Instagram page with her first letter to her baby and a photo

She wrote “Baby X,

“When i first laid my eyes on you, heard your cry and felt your heartbeat, i developed an unconditional love. I never knew i could witness an angel on earth, you are so beautiful X. From the moment you were handed to me, i felt something new awakened inside my heart. You have brought me so much joy I cannot explain. I promise to give you everything i have. Hold unto my hand and never let it go, i will cross any ocean before i let you down. I know someday you’ll grow into someone who will shine super bright for the world to see because you are a star, don’t let anybody tell you otherwise because there’s no dream in this world that you cannot achieve.

Thank you for choosing me as a channel to come into this world, it is a privilege I will never take for granted.

With love,

Mamma �”

Tags

You may also like

Mompha brags about earning ₦14 billion in a year, slams fake IG billionaires

May D And White Lover Carolina Wassmuth Are Officially Married (Photos)

Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

Nigerians React To Dele Momodu Sharing Video Of Massively Curvy Lady With Huge Backside Twerking (Video+Screenshots)

Yvonne Nwosu wants to get married before the end of the year; shares list of certain requirements her husband-to-be must meet

Chaos As Church Service Over Prayer For Election Is Disrupted By IPOB (Video)

Linda Ikeji nurses child alone as Baby Daddy sticks to sweetheart, Elohor

Don Jazzy’s Father, Graduates from University (photos)

I was caught because I forgot to read my bible-Suspected Armed Robber

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *