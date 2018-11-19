Adesua Etomi And Banky W Share Cute Photos And Love Notes To Celebrate 1st ‘Tradiversary’ Together

Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky Wellington and his beautiful wife, Adesua Etomi are celebrating their 1st traditional wedding anniversary today. They both took to their social media accounts to share photos and wonderful messages to each other Sharing the photo above, Adesua wrote;

‘On this day, the quiet moments were the best. Moments when I felt like it was just you and I. I thought back on the tough months we had before this day and how God brought us through. He’s still keeping us and he has given us the most beautiful life.

A year ago, I was

sure that I loved you as much as I thought was humanly possible. A year later and I realise that I was so wrong. Thank you for stretching my heart muscles and being such an amazing human being and husband. I love you more than I can put into words. My purpose partner, my guy, my lover (slurp ), my bubba. You were worth the wait. Happy tradiversary honey’

And Banky W wrote, with another photo;

‘By far the best decision I have made in my adult life, was to wait until I found my wife. People will pressure you and try to make you feel inadequate or incomplete.. all because you’re not living according to their own mental timetable. Ignore them.

Focus on your journey, your happiness, and on making yourself a better person. My prayer is that you will discover, like I did, that the right person is worth waiting for.

Mrs W… I’m still amazed that I get to call you mine. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for building with me. Thank you for believing in me and for inspiring me to be a better man. My purpose partner, my rock, my destiny, my Shug, my wife, my life… Happy tradiversary Skuu. Love you SCATTER. ����� #BAAD2017 #BAAD2018’