“Africa Is Just A Cemetery For Africans” Declares Russia President, Vladimir Putin, Gives Reasons

Russia President, Vladimir Putin has declared that Africa is a cemetery for Africans and here are his reasons.

He said:

“When an African becomes rich, his bank accounts are in Switzerland. He travels to France for Medical treatment.

He invests in Germany. He buys from Dubai. He consumes Chinese. He prays in Rome or Mecca. His children study in Europe. He travels to Canada, USA, Europe for tourism.

If he die, he will be buried in his native country of Africa.

Africa is just a cemetery for Africans. How could a cemetery be developed?”

~Putin Asks!

