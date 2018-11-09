After Multiple Miscarriages, Actress Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Finally Welcome Baby (Photos)

Proud new mom Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have finally gotten their happy ever after, announcing the arrival of their baby girl.

After managing to keep the secret for nine months, the married couple announced on Wednesday that their new daughter was born on 7 November via surrogate. It comes after actress Gabrielle revealed her heartbreaking struggle to conceive and multiple miscarriages last year. The couple both shared sweet photos of them cuddling up to the newborn, whose name is yet to be revealed.

In a personal message, the pair said:

‘We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin.’