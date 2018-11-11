News Feed

After their ordeal in Nigeria, Matharoo sisters reveal how to date billionaires

Months after they ran into trouble in Nigeria for allegedly being the brain behind gossip website, Naijagistlive – which was slandering many rich men – Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo have now revealed how to date a lot of billionaires.
In the interview with New York Times, the sisters maintained that they weren’t behind the website which, at a time, specifically targeted billionaire, Femi Otedola, leading to their arrest and decision to flee Nigeria.
They added that they have been inundated with messages from women, asking for guidance on finding a billionaire sugar daddy. According to them, don’t be greedy. .
“When he asks what kind of car you want, don’t ask for a Rolls-Royce,” Jyoti said. Second, observe proper “jetiquette” by dressing conservatively on his Cessna. “You don’t want to look like some guy hired a hooker for a weekend,” Kiran said.
And, obviously, when he hands you thousands of dollars for a luxury shopping spree, bring him back some change. However, they said, men and their money are not worth the trouble. “There’s always going to be a guy saying, ‘Let me spoil you,’ who wants to fly us somewhere,” Jyoti said.

