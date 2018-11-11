After their ordeal in Nigeria, Matharoo sisters reveal how to date billionaires

Months after they ran into trouble in Nigeria for allegedly being the brain behind gossip website, Naijagistlive – which was slandering many rich men – Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo have now revealed how to date a lot of billionaires.

In the interview with New York Times, the sisters maintained that they weren’t behind the website which, at a time, specifically targeted billionaire, Femi Otedola, leading to their arrest and decision to flee Nigeria.

They added that they have been inundated with messages from women, asking for guidance on finding a billionaire sugar daddy. According to them, don’t be greedy. .

“When he asks what kind of car you want, don’t ask for a Rolls-Royce,” Jyoti said. Second, observe proper “jetiquette” by dressing conservatively on his Cessna. “You don’t want to look like some guy hired a hooker for a weekend,” Kiran said.

And, obviously, when he hands you thousands of dollars for a luxury shopping spree, bring him back some change. However, they said, men and their money are not worth the trouble. “There’s always going to be a guy saying, ‘Let me spoil you,’ who wants to fly us somewhere,” Jyoti said.