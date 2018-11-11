Politics, Trending

Agents of states tried to intimidate me in Abuja, today – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar revealed on Sunday, that he was searched by security agents in Abuja.

According for the former vice President, he arrived the FCT on Sunday morning, but was subjected to search, which was aimed at intimidating him.

The presidential candidate said this in a tweet on Sunday evening, adding that nothing can sway him from his commitment to get Nigeria working again.

He wrote:

