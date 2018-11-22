Ahmed Musa Takes Lovely Selfie With Security Men (Photo)

Famous Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa took a selfie with them at the stadium in Delta State.

Many believe Musa has portrayed himself as a very friendly and nice man with the picture as some others would have looked down on the security operatives.

Ahmed Musa plays as a forward and left winger for Saudi Arabian team, Al-Nassr and the Nigeria national team.

Musa became the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He is 26.

