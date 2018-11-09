Uncategorized

Akpororo gifts friend’s father with a car

After buying his mum a car for her birthday some days ago, Comedian Akpororo has also done the same for his friend’s father with a new car.

The comedian thanked his friend’s father, Mr Oluwole for accepting him when his friend brought him in to live with them years ago, wrote on Instagram;

“He’s complaining about TV set but he didn’t know God has a bigger plan for him, he thought I bought the car for myself but little did he know that the car belongs to him. Special introduction #roronation that’s MR OLUWOLE he accepted me with love into his house many years ago when his son (gbenga) brought me to him and I stayed with them for years, thanks for being a FATHER and for believing in me, thanks for allowing God to use you in my life. Please #roronation help me celebrate him.”




