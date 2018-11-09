Akpororo Surprises His Friend’s Father With A Car (Video)

Ace Nigerian comedian, Akpororo turned up with a big surprise for his friend’s father.

According to the comedian, his friend’s father welcomed him, into their home when his son brought him home and he lived with them for years.

To appreciate what the man has done, the comedian decided to buy him a Toyota Camry car.

Akpororo’s shared the video on Instagram and wrote,

”He’s complaining about TV set but he didn’t know God has a bigger plan for him, he thought I bought the car for myself but little did he know that the car belongs to him.

“Special introduction #roronation that’s MR OLUWOLE he accepted me with love into his house many years ago when his son (gbenga) brought me to him and I stayed with them for years, thanks for being a FATHER and for believing in me, thanks for allowing God to use you in my life.

“Please #roronation help me celebrate him. #roroking #irepchrist #mrswag#imjustgettingstarted #nademdeyrushus#everywherestew”

Recall few weeks ago, he also bought his mom a car for his mum’s 50th birthday celebration.