Akwa Ibom HOA invasion: Security Agencies under Buhari, have become democracy’s greatest threat

The news wave of agog on Wednesday, with several reports, that the police had taken over the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

The act which has been deeply condemned by top members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). The Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, earlier on the floor of the senate, cautioned against such occurrence, noting that, if nothing is done about it, it might just become a trend.

Also reacting to the report, is former governor of Ekiti state, Ago Fayose via a tweet on Wednesday. According to Fayose, the security agencies under the All Progressives Congress led Federal government, have become the greatest threat to democracy.

In his words:

It appears that Security Agencies under the APC govt of Buhari have become the greatest threat to

democracy in this country. What is happening in Akwa-Ibom State House of Assembly is another sad reminder of this threat.