Alaafin Of Oyo’s Last Wife, Queen Ola Visits Almamater Cladded In School Uniform

Her royal majesty, Olori Badirat Olaitan Ajoke Adeyemi, Queen of Oyo kingdom, The last wife of the Alaafin of Oyo is visiting her alma mater and she’s doing so dressed as one of the students in a school uniform.

Queen Ola, who recently welcomed twins, said she is going back to the school 11 years after graduating. Her visit is part of her birthday celebrations and she will be giving the girls a talk on sex education.

She wrote:

Visiting my Almamater today after 11years to educate students on sex education as part of my birthday celebration tomorrow..

