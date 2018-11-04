Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Ola summons man accused of sexually abusing secondary school student to the palace

Her royal majesty, Olori Badirat Olaitan Ajoke Adeyemi, Queen of Oyo kingdom, The last wife of the Alaafin of Oyo has summoned the man accused of sexually abusing a secondary school student, to the palace for questioning.

She took to her Instagram page to thank all her well wishers on her birthday and to also announce that she ordered the palace aide to summon the molester.

She wrote,

“Thank you all for wishing me yesterday.. I love you all..

Concerning the girl that was molested by her neighbour, before posting it here on IG, I have send the palace Aide to get the man immediately that day. I promise I will update you.. Thanks for those that encourage me and thanks to those that criticize me… I love you all..

Who’s Counting Down to the BIG 30??? ”

Recall that Olori Olaitan visited her alma mater after 11years, dressed as one of the students in a school uniform to educate them on sex education as part of her birthday celebration.