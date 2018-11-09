Nigerian Music, Trending, Uncategorized

ALBUM: Mr Eazi – Life is Eazi Vol 2: ‘Lagos to London’

Multi-award winning ‘Banku music’ artiste, Mr eazi drops the highly-anticipated ‘Lagos to London album

Lagos to London has 15 tracks and features a number of indigenous and international artistes like Maleek Berry, Simi, king Promise, Burna boy, Lady Donli, 2Baba, lotto boyz, Diplo, Chronixx, Giggs and sneakbo. Instagram sensation, Brodda Shaggi was also featured on the project.

”No one can stop the dream. African boy on a global mission. I pray to God that your dreams come true.” Mr Eazi shared via twitter

Lagos to London is a sequel of sorts to 2016’s Accra to Lagos. The cities in the tittles of the albums refers to places the artiste has had significant experiences in. While he was born in Nigeria, he schooled in Ghana and first found fame in London.

 

See tracklist below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

You may also like

Mum Finally Stops Breastfeeding Daughter At The Age Of Nine

Actress Lilian Bach celebrates 48th birthday with charming photos

Akpororo gifts friend’s father with a car

Dwayne Wayde and Gabrielle Union welcome first child via surrogate

Buhari declares state of emergency on water supply, sanitation and hygiene sector

ART RELEASE: MAYOR OF LAGOS ALBUM

He’s trying to get back at me!!! Okupe gives reason, why his son volunteered for Buhari

Just In: Ondo state speaker and deputy impeached

Omokri mocks Oshiohmole over DSS arrest, shames him for “running away”

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *