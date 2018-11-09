ALBUM: Mr Eazi – Life is Eazi Vol 2: ‘Lagos to London’

Multi-award winning ‘Banku music’ artiste, Mr eazi drops the highly-anticipated ‘Lagos to London album

Lagos to London has 15 tracks and features a number of indigenous and international artistes like Maleek Berry, Simi, king Promise, Burna boy, Lady Donli, 2Baba, lotto boyz, Diplo, Chronixx, Giggs and sneakbo. Instagram sensation, Brodda Shaggi was also featured on the project.

”No one can stop the dream. African boy on a global mission. I pray to God that your dreams come true.” Mr Eazi shared via twitter

Lagos to London is a sequel of sorts to 2016’s Accra to Lagos. The cities in the tittles of the albums refers to places the artiste has had significant experiences in. While he was born in Nigeria, he schooled in Ghana and first found fame in London.

See tracklist below: