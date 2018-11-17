‘Alex Iwobi Is The Second Coming Of Okocha’ – See What Nigerians Are Saying About Iwobi’s Scintillating Display

Super Eagles of Nigeria played a 1-1 draw with the Bafana Bafana boys of South Africa in the African cup of nations qualifiers today to book their place at the mundial event next year.

The Nigerian national team booked their place at the event after topping their Group with a game to spare.

Alex Iwobi who is a nephew to former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, was on song during the match and he gave a good account of himself.

As a result of his impressive showing today, Nigerians have been on social media lauding the midfielder.

What fans are saying:

Iwobi nutmegging these farmers already 😂😂@WineAtMidnight — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) November 17, 2018

Alex Iwobi na the true nephew of Jay Jay Okocha. See dribbling. — 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) November 17, 2018