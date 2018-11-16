Alex Looks Flawless And Gorgeous in Pink Dress (Photos)

Alex stuns in new photos

Ex-big brother naija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra aka Alex has stunned in latest photos she shared online.

Alex wore the gorgeous pink dress which complimented her perfect skin while hosting a fund raising Dinner to aid Breast Cancer patients.

Sharing the photos on her page, she wrote:

“Last night will forever be etched in my heart. @projectpinkblue Thanks a lot for the fulfillment and inner peace I feel this morning. Time and money spent helping people do more for themselves is far better than giving just because you can.

Now I understand why the Bible says we should emulate Christ like qualities.

We become His influence, his hands and heart for everyone around us. God intervenes in people’s lives all the time but we seldom document this special faith and hope building events. Yesterday was a hope raising day and I’m happy I was part of it. “

See more photos:

