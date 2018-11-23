News Feed

Alibaba criticizes 2 soldiers for riding on the same bike without helmets

Veteran comedian, Alibaba took a photo of two soldiers rising on the same bike without helmets and he criticized them for it.

He wrote:“Like I said before, until our constitution is sorted out, we are not in a democracy. Can this happen in countries where laws are obeyed? To ride a bike, you must wear helmets. And you can not carry 2 people.

“And don get me wrong, I am a barracks boy, my Dad served this country for 18years as a commissioned officer. Whenever he sees what military men do these days, he says, we have lost it. Don’t come here and talk of supreme sacrifice that they make. We appreciate that, always. But no one is bigger than our constitution”.

