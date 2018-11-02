News Feed

All passengers dead as bus plunges into river during argument between lady and driver (Video)

A fight between a bus driver and female passenger has led the bus plunging into a river in China.

Surveillance video released today shows the two physically fighting before the bus veered into oncoming traffic, smashed through a guardrail and plunged off the bridge into the Yangtze River on Sunday.

Police believe the passenger was arguing with the driver after missing her stop. No one is believed to have survived the accident. Chinese media reports 13 bodies have been recovered from the river.

Watch the video below;

