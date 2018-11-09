American actress, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome first child via surrogate

Popular US actress, Gabrielle Union and Miami Heat basketball player, Dwyane Wade just welcomed their first child together through surrogate.

This is Gabrielle’s first child and Dwyane’s fourth. Their sweet little girl will join half-brothers Zaire, Xavier and Zion, two of which Dwyane shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.

The news comes after the pair struggled to conceive for many years. Last year, Union revealed in her book that she suffered over eight miscarriages in recent years as she and Dwyane attempted to welcome a child with the help of IVF.

Sharing the news, Gabrielle Union wrote on her Instagram page;

“🎵 When I wake up in the mornin’ love

And the sunlight hurts my eyes

And there’s something without warning, love

Bears heavy on my mind

Then I look at you

And the world’s alright with me

Just one look at you

And I know its gonna be

A lovely day

A lovely day 🎶

A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”