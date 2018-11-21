News Feed

American Man Proposes To Nigerian Girlfriend After Flying All The Way From US To Meet Her For The First Time (Photos)


The American man bending the knee to propose to his Nigerian girlfriend after meeting for the first time

A joyful scene was created at an airport in Nigeria after an American man traveled all the way from his country to meet a Nigerian woman he met online.

The lovestruck American identified as Christopher Chestnut arrived in Nigeria for the first time to meet his girlfriend, Leah Athaliah Amishe (also for the first time) and wasted no time by bending the knee to propose to her.

Leah accepted the proposal and the onlookers cheered on.

Sharing the cheering news on Facebook, Luka Samson wrote:

“And she said a big yes to confirm the date and to welcome him to Nigeria.

This is his first time in Africa, Nigeria and Jos, he traveled all the way for love.

American+Nigerian=Love

Congratulations to u Leah Athaliah Amishe and Christopher Chestnut”

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

APC Crisis: Tinubu Regains Control Of Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti

Drama As Bus Conductor Beats Up Driver, Strips Him N*ked In Broad Daylight

I Sometimes Battle With Low Self-Esteem – Tiwa Savage

Female Kidnapper Beaten Mercilessly In Imo State After Trying To Steal A Baby (Photos)

Family In Agony As Suspected Cultists Gouge Out 7-year-old Boy’s Eyes (Photo)

Oh No! Boko Haram Kills Nigerian Army Commander, Dozens Of Soldiers In Fresh Attacks

How PDP Governors Worked Against Me In 2015 – Jonathan Reveals

FG Can’t Provide Jobs For All

How Obama, Borno Govt Frustrated Chibok Girls’ Rescue – Jonathan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *