American man visiting Nigeria for the first time, proposes to his girlfriend

Photos making the rounds on Facbook shows the lovely moment an American man proposed to his Nigerian girlfriend.

Reports have it that it was the white man’s first visit to Nigeria and he came here for love as he proposes to his pretty girlfriend in Jos.

The photos came with the caption;

“And she said a big yes to confirm the date and to welcome him to Nigeria.
This is his first time in Africa, Nigeria and Jos, he traveled all the way for love.
American+Nigerian=Love
Congratulations to u Leah Athaliah Amishe and Christopher Chestnut”

See photos below;

