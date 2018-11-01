Entertainment

American Model Blac Chyna Visits Nigeria… Find Out How Much She’s Getting

American model, Angela Renèe, popularly known as Blac Chyna, is set to visit Nigeria for a pool party in November.
In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, the mother of one who was formerly married to Rob Kardashian, a brother to reality TV star, Kim Kardashian described Nigeria as “motherland”.

Alongside a flyer of the event, she wrote ““Hello Nigeria, I am visiting the motherland finally to party with the playnetworkafr in Abuja. Shout out to Charlesofplay and hit him up for invites”.

Confirming her visit, Arafat Balogun, the manager of Play Network Africa revealed that the deal cost $30,000 aside travel plans and accommodation.

Speaking with NAN, she said the model would be in Abuja for the party.

She said: “A deal in the excess of N10 million has been agreed, excluding travel plans and accommodation. It is going to be a private event at an undisclosed location.

“Blac Chyna will spend no less than two hours at the private event; she could possibly elapse this time range depending on her team.”

Black Chyna began stripping to pay for her college tuition, but dropped out after falling asleep in class severally due to the nature of her work.

You may also like

NDANITV’S SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT IS BACK FOR SEASON 5 AND ITS LIT!

Lagos Socialite, Prettymike Kiss And Romance Sex Doll He Bought For His Birthday

Tyler Perry is Done Playing Madea after 20 Years

Tiwa Savage Seduce Davido With her Fresh Boobs and STEW Hotness

See the Mansion And 2 Luxurious Cars Ooni Of Ife Reportedly Gifts Queen Prophetess Naomi

Kanye was told not to date me because of my sex tape – Kim Kardashian reveals

Olamide Takes Delivery Of His New Bentley GT Continental

One Day, I Will Bare It All and Share My Story – Mercy Aigbe

‘Husband Material’ – IK Ogbonna hints at being available again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *