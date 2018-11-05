American woman accuses Runtown of $124k fraud, shares evidence

A US lady identified as Shawn Rene has gone on social media to accuse singer, Runtown and his brother of $124k fraud.

The lady divulged that the money was meant to be paid back after Runtown’s show in Canada however all she’s been getting is stories.

‘I wrote him two checks in two companies name, $32,000 and $107,000, after he got the checks and cashed he started saying stories, later on he started saying they would pay after runtown’s show in Canada, I and my fiancée couldn’t have it because, we never invested on anyone’s music, I even had to come down to Kenya just to be certain my fiancée wasn’t involved, and even arrested the Alex, and after investigations and all we found out it was jack, his brother and wife trying to play a fast one on us, his wife claimed they had the money returned to me, which I also have the record of’.

She went on to say, ‘I and my fiancée has used over $18,000 for both legal fees tickets and hotel bills already, he had to even travel to Nigeria to make a report also. This past months I have been dealing with cancer and chemo and catching flights from Texas to New York regularly just as result of my fiancée trusting his fellow country man so much. I gave this people $107,000 and they only paid $150000 to my fiancée. Above was when jack got the check, and also a 3 way call with him Alex and my fiancée’.

Responding to the allegation against Runtown, the singer’s management alleged that it was a blackmail attempt and the Nigerian security agencies have been notified.

‘Its all lies, We have contacted the Nigerian security agencies, DSS and EFCC who are all on the matter at the moment. Runtown has never and will never defraud anyone’.