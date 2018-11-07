Uncategorized

American woman who accused Runtown of fraud slams his statement, shares video allegedly showing his elder brother with her cheque

The American lady who accused singer Runtown and his brother of fraud, has come out to slam his statement after he said it was all lies and an attempt to blackmail him.

‘SoundGod Music Group’ issued an official statement saying, ‘Its all lies and and an attempt to blackmail and tarnish our image. We have contacted the Nigerian security agencies including the DSS and EFCC who are all on the matter at the moment and preliminary investigations already reveals that its a group of impostors who may have duped ‘Sawhn Rene’ using Runtown’s name’.

The woman, Shawn Rene has now shared more videos trying to prove that she’s not blackmailing him.

In the videos, she shows Runtown’s elder brother with a cheque she signed for the show.

Watch the video below;




