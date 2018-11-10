An ethnic bigot is better than a divisively religious one – Shehu Sani fires shots at el- Rufai

A recent statement by the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El- Rufai has sparked reactions among members of opposition parties.

El-rufai, in response to a publication on Friday, accused Peter Obi, running mate to Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of being a religious bigot.

According to the Kaduna state governor, the former Anambra state governor, publicly justified his detention in SSS custody in National television.

El-Rufai wrote:

Peter Obi is a tribal bigot. He was widely quoted on national television that the SSS was right to detain me for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that ”El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State”! I sued the SSS and awarded N4m damages.

Apparently, reacting to the statement, Senator Shehu Sani, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because he was denied the party’s senatorial ticket to represent his constituency in Senate, said it was better for one to be a tribal bigot than a divisively religious

He wrote:

An ethnic bigot is a lesser evil than a divisively religious one.