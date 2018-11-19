Angry fan blasts Banky W & Adesua Etomi over wedding anniversary message

Nigerian Celebrity couple, Banky Wellington and Adesua Etomi are celebrating their one-year anniversary today and earlier, we reported how Banky penned down a lovely message for his lovely Wife.
Interestingly, the message did not go down with a concerned fan and he penned down this message in response:
“Well said but isn’t the praises on social media beginning to get too much thereby making it look boring? Stop trying to show d world u have a perfect marrige instead focus on how to keep making d marriage better in real life.
And pls hope u shower all this love and proclamations on her offline just d way u say it online. I know some mumu will say i am a hater bt its d truth. Most of d marriages i hav seen last dont indulge in all this over praises on social media. My people say if ur yam is very white, u cover and eat it privately b4 people of d world bring in bad luck to ur marriage.wish u All d best though.”