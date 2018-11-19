News Feed

Angry Woman Brutally Stabs Man In Delta (Graphic Photos)

The victim being attended to by health agents

A woman identified as Onome Akpokere nearly killed a man on Sunday after stabbing him with a sharp object in Sapele area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred following an undisclosed disagreement between the two as the lady identified as Onome Akpokere who lives along Oleh road, used a sharp object to stab the man through the back and nearly killed him in the process.

The residents alerted the Ward Councillor, Mr. Lucky Edeh, who helped to rush the injured man to the hospital for immediate treatment.

The councillor also deposited N20,000 for the man’s treatment before apprehending the lady responsible.

The injured man who is currently hospitalised is said to be responding to treatment.

