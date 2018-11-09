Another 2face Idibia son bags the ‘Black Students Achievement Award’ for academic success in US (Photos)

Nigerian R&B singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face Idibia, is one lucky and proud father as his second son, Justin Idibia, who schools in Howard County, United States, has just bagged the ‘Black Students Achievement Award’ for academic success.

Justin’s mum, Pero shared the good news and photos from the event on her Instagram page and wrote,

“Thank you Justin for making me so proud. You are destined for greatness. God’s special gift to me. My son Agaba’idu, my heart, my joy, my everything.

“I couldn’t have missed this for anything in the world. Love you Son. Black students achievement award for academic success.”

See another photo below;