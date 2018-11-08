News Feed

‘Any guy that cannot wash his girlfriend pant when she dey her period na useless man’ – Nigerian lady says

A Nigerian lady identified as Slim Beauty who hails from Ebonyi state has taken to social media to reprimand guys who doesn’t wash their girlfriend underwear.

According to the young lady, any man who fails to take up the responsibility of washing his girlfriend undies is a useless man.

She also added that her billionaire boyfriend always wash her undies.

See her post below;

Slim beauty! Any guy that cannot wash his girlfriend pant when she dey her period na useless man I will call that one If possible lick de period. Na so my billionaire boyfriend dey do me. His prick na ak49

Tags

You may also like

Throwback Photo Of Comedian Basketmouth With His Wife 10 Years Ago

Man cuts his son’s ear for being too stubborn in Imo state (Photos)

Mbappé’s Contract Leaks, Revealing Outlandish Demands

Nigerian lady escapes death after stray bullet entered her room

Nollywood Actor Femi Adebayo escapes gunmen attack in Lagos

BBNaija’s Nina Goes Blonde, Shares Gorgeous New Photos

My New Song, One Ticket has Damaged My Relationship – Kizz Daniel

May D Shares Cute New Photos Of His Newborn Son, Ethan

Photos from Toke Makinwa’s star-studded 34th birthday party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *